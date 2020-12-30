Heavy Shelling Heard from Inside Shebaa Farms

Sounds of heavy artillery shelling coming from inside the occupied Shebaa Farms was heard by villagers close to the Lebanese southern border, the National News Agency said on Wednesday.

NNA said the sound of shelling was the result of military training drills carried out by Israeli troops.

Shebaa Farms is a disputed area where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet.

Lebanon and Syria say Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon, while the United Nations says the area is part of Syria and that Damascus and Israel should negotiate its fate.