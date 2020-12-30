Heavy Shelling Heard from Inside Shebaa Farms
Sounds of heavy artillery shelling coming from inside the occupied Shebaa Farms was heard by villagers close to the Lebanese southern border, the National News Agency said on Wednesday.
NNA said the sound of shelling was the result of military training drills carried out by Israeli troops.
Shebaa Farms is a disputed area where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet.
Lebanon and Syria say Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon, while the United Nations says the area is part of Syria and that Damascus and Israel should negotiate its fate.
Heavy Shelling Heard from Inside Shebaa Farms
Could it be the terrorist resistance is liberating Jerusalem?
Perhaps not very likely :-) According to them they are closer to Jerusalem than ever. However, it will take "some time"..
Now you have to make your mind: Do you want them to disarm or you want them to resist Usraeli aggression.
Little John our answer has never changed, Lebanon should not have arms in the hands of terrorist as Kizb we have seen them use their weapons on Lebanese and Syrians recently. Kizb is a terror organization and will not dare to fully attack Israel so whisht go play in the streets of el da7ye where you belong do not need an iranian kid questioning the will of the Lebanese. Are they paying you on the LL1,500 rate or the new LL 8,500 rate?
Off course a dumb collaborator can never answer any questions. The will of the Lebanese people have beenspoken many times. Your fascist m14 is an irrelevant decreasing minority.
I asked you to read some of Ziad Rihbani writings. Maybe your IQ will increase to his foot size.