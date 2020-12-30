Lebanon Reports Record High of 2,878 Daily Covid-19 Cases

Lebanon reported a record high of 2,878 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 13 fatalities were also recorded over the past 24 hours, which raises the overall number of cases to 177,996 and the death toll to 1,443.

The country has meanwhile recorded 126,460 recoveries.

Lebanon has seen a major surge in coronavirus cases in recent months, putting its health sector under strain amid an unpredented economic crunch and following August's massive blast at Beirut port that temporarily knocked a number of hospitals out of service.