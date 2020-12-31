Geagea Says Futile Waiting for Govt in Light of Current Ruling Authority

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Thursday lashed out again at the ruling authority’s paralysis and incapability to form a salvation government amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

Geagea said: “The only remaining solution to end our current crisis is to opt for early parliamentary elections.

“Awaiting the formation of a new salvation government in light of the current ruling majority is similar to waiting for green pastures to sprout amid an arid desert that has never known rain, thousands of miles away from the nearest water oasis,” Geagea exclaimed.

With regard to the prevailing security situation in Zahle, Geagea stepped up calls on the internal security forces, Zahle's municipality, and the rest of the region’s security apparatuses, to swiftly draft an emergency security plan to protect the city and its people and halt the rampant thefts in it.

Geagea’s words came during a meeting that was held at the party’s general headquarters in Maarab during a handover ceremony between the newly appointed Zahle district coordinator, Michel Fattoush, and former Zahle district coordinator, lawyer Antoine Kassouf.