Geagea Says Futile Waiting for Govt in Light of Current Ruling Authority
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Thursday lashed out again at the ruling authority’s paralysis and incapability to form a salvation government amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.
Geagea said: “The only remaining solution to end our current crisis is to opt for early parliamentary elections.
“Awaiting the formation of a new salvation government in light of the current ruling majority is similar to waiting for green pastures to sprout amid an arid desert that has never known rain, thousands of miles away from the nearest water oasis,” Geagea exclaimed.
With regard to the prevailing security situation in Zahle, Geagea stepped up calls on the internal security forces, Zahle's municipality, and the rest of the region’s security apparatuses, to swiftly draft an emergency security plan to protect the city and its people and halt the rampant thefts in it.
Geagea’s words came during a meeting that was held at the party’s general headquarters in Maarab during a handover ceremony between the newly appointed Zahle district coordinator, Michel Fattoush, and former Zahle district coordinator, lawyer Antoine Kassouf.
I have the utmost respect and deepest appreciation for dactor Geagea for lashing out yet again at the ruling authority’s paralysis and incapability to form a salvation government amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.
in line with your saying: election in Lebanon means nothing, people vote either for money or they are threatened, this means election results have nothing to do with democracy, it provides new names who will continue the corrupt system
Bottomline : you and all others politicians and warlords should not have any role in future reforms
What he means is that he wants his group to stay in power and add more to his portfolio of ministers. In reality ja3ja3 could have all the ministers he wants and the country will continue to slide down the drain. Besides if they cannot even decide on 18 ministers whats the chances of this government ever going to ellections....
What he's saying is the TRUTH..
Yes, mistakes made historically but this man paid a price, others didn't.
The LF remain on the same page as the Lebanese identity.. this is fact
LF is different to most of the corrupt ruling minority. This is fact
I support the LF and their solid Lebanese path
Please let us learn why the LF is any different than the rest of the parties out there? And if it were better how come it has never been a sucessesful party for the Lebanese in General? Speaches are a dime a dozen and were tired of every leader in Lebanon telling us he is better then does nothing for the rest of the country ....simply his party and canton.
I agree with you lebanonforever... however... I think that Geagea should retire and let the new generation step into his shoes. He is a remain of the past. Kellon ya3ne kellon!