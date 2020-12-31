Mobile version

Foreign Ministry Deplores Yemen’s Airport Blasts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 December 2020, 15:30
W460

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned in a statement the terrorist explosions that hit Yemen's Aden International Airport, shortly after a plane carrying members of the new Yemeni government landed.

The Foreign Ministry offered sincere condolences to the Yemeni government, people and families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Ministry affirmed its support for the efforts that end the chapter of tragedy and restore stability and safety to Yemen and the Yemeni brethrens.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb whyaskwhy 31 December 2020, 16:32

Were so glad he deplored the blast in Yemen and supported the port blast of beirute.

Reply Report
Missing kazan 31 December 2020, 18:09

whyaskwhy: because of your name I wonder whether you're familiar of "blackbelt in six sigma " lean management courses?

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 31 December 2020, 20:11

lOL yes I am :-) also a PMP.

Report
Thumb chrisrushlau 31 December 2020, 19:58

Naharnet is opposed to Shias in principle, is that it?

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 31 December 2020, 20:11

No Nahanert is opposed to racist and those who hates other religions like you Hassan.

Reply Report