Foreign Ministry Deplores Yemen’s Airport Blasts

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned in a statement the terrorist explosions that hit Yemen's Aden International Airport, shortly after a plane carrying members of the new Yemeni government landed.

The Foreign Ministry offered sincere condolences to the Yemeni government, people and families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Ministry affirmed its support for the efforts that end the chapter of tragedy and restore stability and safety to Yemen and the Yemeni brethrens.