Report: Israeli General Expects ‘Imminent War’ with Hizbullah

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 January 2021, 09:39
A senior general in the Northern Command of the Israeli army reportedly said he expects “Hizbullah party” to initiate an attack against Israel in the “near future”, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

Israel’s right-wing newspaper, Yisrael Hayom, which is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quoted the general as threatening that the Israeli army would respond to Hizbullah’s attack "with unprecedented intensity, unlike the incidents that took place last year, in which Israel refrained from responding with direct fire,” reported the daily.

“The response this time will be fatal," he was quoted as saying.

The daily also quoted him as saying that “the northern border is approaching an escalation incident that could last for several days of combat. I am convinced that an incident, more powerful than the (Har Dov) accident, will take place in the area," referring to the occupied Shebaa Farms it said.

The Northern Command has been in a state of constant tension since September 2019, when Hizbulah fighters targeted an Israeli military site and patrol. Tensions escalated in July, after Israel launched a raid on a Syrian army position, killing a Hizbulah field commander.

Thumb ansarullah 02 January 2021, 12:38

God bless our Shia resistance aka the Lebanese army, government and presidency for keeping the zionist enemy on edge expecting its total collapse at any moment.

Our Sayyed did mention recently we are closer to liberating Jerusalem than any other time in history.

Shea Shia Shea !!!


Missing phillipo 02 January 2021, 12:49

I certain I am not wrong in saying "Israel awaits you"


Thumb tric.bortugal 02 January 2021, 17:19

ya nasrala ya 7bib, odrob odrob tel abib


Missing easygoing 02 January 2021, 14:43

Hizbulah is the CANCER of Lebanon.


Missing cedars 02 January 2021, 15:11

This time, our smart top leader knows there is no more gulf countries to rebuild the bridges and electricity power plants. The state will collapse and borrow money from Kard Al Hassan Bank/Iran.

This way Bassil and Harriri will destroy the very very last hope of this country instead of forming a Euro/Gulf/US backed government and country where the financial support will come to this country.


Thumb s.o.s 02 January 2021, 16:08

The Shia terrorists are worn out from the war of attrition in Syria , they’ve lost close to 3000 members. I don’t believe for a second they’d dare attack Israel. This a bogus prediction.

