Report: Israeli General Expects ‘Imminent War’ with Hizbullah

A senior general in the Northern Command of the Israeli army reportedly said he expects “Hizbullah party” to initiate an attack against Israel in the “near future”, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

Israel’s right-wing newspaper, Yisrael Hayom, which is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quoted the general as threatening that the Israeli army would respond to Hizbullah’s attack "with unprecedented intensity, unlike the incidents that took place last year, in which Israel refrained from responding with direct fire,” reported the daily.

“The response this time will be fatal," he was quoted as saying.

The daily also quoted him as saying that “the northern border is approaching an escalation incident that could last for several days of combat. I am convinced that an incident, more powerful than the (Har Dov) accident, will take place in the area," referring to the occupied Shebaa Farms it said.

The Northern Command has been in a state of constant tension since September 2019, when Hizbulah fighters targeted an Israeli military site and patrol. Tensions escalated in July, after Israel launched a raid on a Syrian army position, killing a Hizbulah field commander.