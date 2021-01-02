Report: Government Deadlock Drags

Lebanese leaders are still incapable of finding common ground to form a much-needed government in a country crippled by multiple crises, adding to an aggravating coronavirus outbreak, media reports said Saturday.

“The President is impairing the formation of a government armed by the jurisdictions granted to him by the Constitution,” said Moustafa Allouch, al-Mustaqbal Movement official and adviser to PM-designate Saad Hariri said on Saturday.

“Forming a government the way suggested by President Michel Aoun will only lead to further deterioration. It will fail miserably,” said Allouch, noting that Hariri seeks to form a government without granting a blocking third (veto power) to any party to obstruct the government decisions.

Allouch accused Hizbullah and Free Patriotic Movement chief, MP Jebran Bassil of delaying the formation until the new U.S. President Joe Biden assumes office in January.

Hariri met Aoun last week, their thirteenth and last meeting in 2020 on the government, after which the PM-designate announced that “clear complications” are still delaying the formation of the new government.

A statement issued by the Presidency also said that "no final agreement was reached during the meeting."

Meanwhile, Bkirki sources of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi blamed the responsibility on Baabda, mainly Bassil, who is also the son-in-law of Aoun, MTV station reported.

The sources said Rahi’s remarks earlier this week were referring to Bassil.

Rahi, occasionally, criticizes the adamant attempts of some parties obstructing the cabinet formation in order to get an obstructing third in the government.

“There are so many question marks revolving around the delayed government formation. A failure to agree on unified standards and the attempts of some to take Lebanon hostage for their own interest are some of these reasons,” he said.

“Things are truly complicated,” he added.