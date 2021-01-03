Jumblat Suggests Staying Out of Govt. Led by 'Defiance Camp'
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday suggested that the Hizbullah-led camp should form the new government on its own.
“In my previous statement to al-Anbaa, I said that Iran was waiting to engage in dialogue with the new U.S. administration and that a government of specialists is some sort of heresy, which sparked an uproar,” Jumblat tweeted.
“But today as the winds of confrontation blow from every direction, wouldn’t it be better to let the defiance camp be in charge of the country along with its partners?” Jumblat added.
“Why should we get involved and participate while we will not have a say in anything?” the PSP leader went on to say, apparently referring to his party and to PM-designate Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement.
and you just reached this conclusion??? you and others have had no say in the government since the year 2000.
Exactly. No one has any say in anything. It's what Hezbos say goes. They run the country.
Unfortunately a Hizballah controlled cabinet would bring about the total destruction of the Republic of Lebanon.
Within a matter of weeks they would find an excuse to fire rockets at Israel, who would, as a simple act of self-preservation, retaliate against the western province of Iran.