Jumblat Suggests Staying Out of Govt. Led by 'Defiance Camp'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday suggested that the Hizbullah-led camp should form the new government on its own.

“In my previous statement to al-Anbaa, I said that Iran was waiting to engage in dialogue with the new U.S. administration and that a government of specialists is some sort of heresy, which sparked an uproar,” Jumblat tweeted.

“But today as the winds of confrontation blow from every direction, wouldn’t it be better to let the defiance camp be in charge of the country along with its partners?” Jumblat added.

“Why should we get involved and participate while we will not have a say in anything?” the PSP leader went on to say, apparently referring to his party and to PM-designate Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement.