Al-Rahi Urges Aoun, Hariri to Take 'Responsible, Brave Decision'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri to take a “responsible and brave decision” regarding the formation of the new government.
“The government will only be formed if the president and the PM-designate meet and agree on the formation of a special government enjoying true independence and democratic and pluralistic balance,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.
The new cabinet should comprise “ministers who are highly competent in their fields and who have patriotic knowledge about public affairs,” the patriarch added.
“The president and the PM-designate are capable of taking this responsible and brave decision if they push away burdens and pressures, rise above shares and portfolios, block the various domestic and foreign interferences and focus solely on Lebanon’s interest,” al-Rahi explained.
