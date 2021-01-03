Hizbullah Commemorates Soleimani, al-Muhandis in Symbolic Event

Hizbullah on Sunday marked the anniversary of the killing of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis with a symbolic event on a hill in south Lebanon overlooking the border area with Israel.

A group of Hizbullah fighters dressed in military uniforms swore the oath of Hizbullah while officials raised the group's yellow flag with posters of Soleimani and al-Muhandis on it.

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised speech marking the anniversary later Sunday.

Soleimani, a powerful Iranian general who led the country’s elite Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, a top Iraqi paramilitary leader, were killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq a year ago.

The assassination operation at Baghdad's airport pushed Tehran and Washington perilously close to all-out conflict and sparked outrage in Iraq, leading parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

The anniversary of the assassinations is being marked amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the final days of President Donald Trump's administration.