Geagea Lashes Out at Iranian Official’s Remarks

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 January 2021, 11:40
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea replied to the fresh remarks made by top Iranian official, asking why doesn't Iran “strike Israel directly,” instead of exploiting its proxies, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“I was personally surprised by his words, saying that Iran was ready to help anyone confront Israel! Why do they want to help everyone face Israel, why doesn’t the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confront it directly?” said Geagea.

“Consequently, we see that Iran is using countries surrounding Israel, while making Iran immune to everything happening,” added Geagea.

Iranian Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support,” and that “they are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel.

On the other hand, Geagea highlighted the necessity to hold early parliamentary elections in order to change the current majority.

He blamed the “alliance” between President Michel Aoun and Hizbullah for the current deterioration in the country.

"The alliance of President Michel Aoun with Hizbullah has led the country to the current crisis. The solution lies in staging early polls to change the parliamentary majority," he said.

Geagea stressed that the LF would only carry arms if the military and security forces collapsed.

Missing devere 04 January 2021, 11:41

Give it to them...gotta stand up to thugs.

Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 19:12

Gaga is the biggest thug

Missing opinion101 04 January 2021, 12:51

We need a rival to hezbo. Army and lebanese security forces have proven to be useless under the control of the Aoun family. Time to call Tel Aviv and Washington

Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 19:11

Hey Israeli enemy: the Lebanese people are not going to die for Israel. Your divide and conquer will not work.

Thumb tric.bortugal 04 January 2021, 17:13

you put aoun in baabda. Shouldn’t speak.

Thumb lebanon_first 04 January 2021, 18:39

Geagea, I dont trust you.

But this statement, bravo. U nailed it.

if iran cares abt pals sooo much, LET THEM BOMBARD ISRAEL DIRECTLY!

First politician with lucidity to say so.

Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 19:09

Because Israel is occupying Arab lands not Iranian lands. The occupied need to resist. This is why it is called the Arab Israeli conflict, but Arab collaborators are trying to turn the attention to Iran. Why doesn’t Israel attack Iran if is supporting the Arab resistance?

Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 19:34

If Israel wants to rule the middle east and wants to be the only nuclear power than you need to go to Iran and take out ALL their defensive capabilities. The majority of the American people today are naive and stupid to support Israel unconditionally, but they will not die for Israel.

