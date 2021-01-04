Geagea Lashes Out at Iranian Official’s Remarks

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea replied to the fresh remarks made by top Iranian official, asking why doesn't Iran “strike Israel directly,” instead of exploiting its proxies, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“I was personally surprised by his words, saying that Iran was ready to help anyone confront Israel! Why do they want to help everyone face Israel, why doesn’t the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confront it directly?” said Geagea.

“Consequently, we see that Iran is using countries surrounding Israel, while making Iran immune to everything happening,” added Geagea.

Iranian Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support,” and that “they are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel.

On the other hand, Geagea highlighted the necessity to hold early parliamentary elections in order to change the current majority.

He blamed the “alliance” between President Michel Aoun and Hizbullah for the current deterioration in the country.

"The alliance of President Michel Aoun with Hizbullah has led the country to the current crisis. The solution lies in staging early polls to change the parliamentary majority," he said.

Geagea stressed that the LF would only carry arms if the military and security forces collapsed.