Israeli warplanes conducted heavy overflights on Monday flying at low and medium-altitudes over several Lebanese regions, the National News Agency reported.

The warplanes flew over Beirut, the southern city of Sidon, Aramoun, Bshamoun, Choueifat, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Jezzine, al-Zahrani and over the locality of Upper Keserwan, said NNA.

On Sunday, Israel conducted similar flights over Lebanon.