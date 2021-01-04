Mobile version

Netanyahu: Israel Won't Allow Iran to Manufacture Nuclear Weapons

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 January 2021, 17:27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that arch foe Iran's renewal of uranium enrichment proves that it is seeking to build nuclear arms despite its denials.

State media in the Islamic republic said Monday it had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent purity at its Fordow facility, going well beyond the threshold set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Netanyahu said in a statement that the move "cannot be explained in any way except as the continued realization of its intention to develop a military nuclear program."

"Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons," he added.

Israel, widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East, has long asserted that Tehran is trying to acquire its own nuclear arsenal and that it seeks the destruction of Israel.

Netanyahu argued long and fiercely against the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers for the lifting of international sanctions in return for it freezing what it says is a peaceful nuclear program.

But in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to roll back its own commitments.

Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 19:19

Then why don’t you go to Iran and take away their entire defense capabilities instead trying to get the US and Arab tyrants involved and threatening Arab populations

Reply Report
Missing opinion101 04 January 2021, 21:03

Go see a psychologist about your issues with Israel. Lebanon first policy for lebanese people we do not want war BJ

Reply Report
Missing opinion101 04 January 2021, 21:04

Meaning we do not want hezbollah

Report
Missing bigjohn 04 January 2021, 23:12

Who the fuc* are "we"? The so called Lebanese who fought everyone including their Lebanese brothers, but collaborated with Israel. You are irrelevant and you are history!

Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 04 January 2021, 21:23

ya netanyahu ya 7bib, odrob odrob ibn zbeib

Reply Report
Thumb zahle_nights007 05 January 2021, 01:13

Does BJ stands for bigjohn or Blow job?

Reply Report
Missing opinion101 05 January 2021, 04:19

What do you think :) was wondering if any of you would catch on

Reply Report
Thumb zahle_nights007 05 January 2021, 01:15

Israel IS NOT THE ENEMY -- If you don't like it then tough shit

Reply Report
Missing devere 05 January 2021, 01:55

Go get em Bibi!

Reply Report