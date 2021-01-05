Geagea to Nasrallah: Lebanon Collapsed Because of Your Resistance

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea again criticized Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday saying Lebanon is enduring collapse and humiliation because of Hizbullah’s Resistance.

“Sayyed Hassan said his Resistance is protecting Lebanon and preserving its rights. By God, we do not want you to preserve or protect Lebanon. All that we want of you is not to encroach on Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” said Geagea.

He added that Lebanon’s “sovereignty is violated like never before, its people humiliated, its economy collapsed, its Arab and foreign friendships lost. The Lebanese passport has never been turned into a farce like it is today, all because of your (Hizbullah’s) Resistance.”

Geagea lashed out at Nasallah’s remarks that only the Resistance is capable of protecting Lebanon’s oil wealth.

“These resources are a natural gift from God, we know how to preserve them. The important thing is not to involve yourself in this matter,” stated Geagea.

“The majority of the Lebanese people believe well that the situation in Lebanon today is the result of Hizbullah’s practices,” the LF leader emphasized.