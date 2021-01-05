Strong Lebanon Bloc Calls on Hariri to 'Perform His National Duties'

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, calling on him to “shoulder his responsibilities.”

In a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting under the chairmanship of FPM chief Jebran Bassil, the bloc asked Hariri to “perform his national and constitutional duties and stop consuming time.”

“He should return from abroad to carry out what is required from him and should refrain from fabricating domestic obstacles to conceal the real reasons behind the delay in the formation process,” the bloc added.

Separately, the bloc welcomed the Gulf reconciliation and wished “accord and harmony” among “all Arab brothers” instead of “discord and conflict.”