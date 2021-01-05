Strong Lebanon Bloc Calls on Hariri to 'Perform His National Duties'
The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, calling on him to “shoulder his responsibilities.”
In a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting under the chairmanship of FPM chief Jebran Bassil, the bloc asked Hariri to “perform his national and constitutional duties and stop consuming time.”
“He should return from abroad to carry out what is required from him and should refrain from fabricating domestic obstacles to conceal the real reasons behind the delay in the formation process,” the bloc added.
Separately, the bloc welcomed the Gulf reconciliation and wished “accord and harmony” among “all Arab brothers” instead of “discord and conflict.”
The block is calling on others to shoulder their responsibilities? Loool that is so typical of the Orange party to blame others for their incapabilities
Aoun and Bassil are a curse on Lebanon and the Christian community. They were fully aware that their deal with Hizb for personal benefit will destroy and bankrupt Lebanon. In other words, they are premeditated murderers of a country. This is a warning for all supporters of FPM that now that their complicity with Hizb and Iran is clear. They need to quickly exit this party of traitors because the silent majority will not be forgiving once they kick Hizb as they kicked out the Syrian occupation forces. FPM is much worse than the Vichy government and its fate is similar.
“ Hariri should refrain from fabricating domestic obstacles to conceal the real reasons behind the delay in the formation process,”
Pfiou , quelle énormité ! Une véritable association de scélérats qu’est ce FPM.