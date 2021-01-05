Hariri's Press Office Hits Back at Strong Lebanon Bloc

The press office of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Tuesday snapped back at the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc after the latter accused Hariri of “fabricating obstacles.”

“The Strong Lebanon bloc has returned to its favorite policy of holding others responsible for the obstacles that it deliberately fabricates,” the press office said in a statement.

“The bloc and its leader have ignored the fact that the PM-designate has performed his national and constitutional duties to the fullest by presenting to the president a government line-up of nonpartisan figures who are known for competency and success,” the office added.

“The side that paralyzed the country for more than two and a half years is the last party entitled to lecture about halting the consumption of time and the fabrication of obstacles,” Hariri’s office went on to say.

It also noted that “the problem is clear and its title is known by everyone,” describing it as “a domestic problem related to clinging to crippling conditions that blow up all the stipulations of the French initiative and destroy any hope for addressing the crisis.”

Earlier in the day, Strong Lebanon called on Hariri to “shoulder his responsibilities, perform his national and constitutional duties and stop consuming time.”

“He should return from abroad to carry out what is required from him and should refrain from fabricating domestic obstacles to conceal the real reasons behind the delay in the formation process,” the bloc added.