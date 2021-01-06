Report: Hariri Didn't Hold Talks while Abroad, His Stance Unchanged
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who returns to Lebanon today, did not make any contacts from abroad with any of the Lebanese political parties regarding the stalled cabinet formation process, media reports said.
“Talk that the course will become clearer after (U.S. President-elect Joe) Biden assumes power on January 20 is childish,” informed sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.
As for the “real reason” that is delaying the government’s formation, the sources said: “The story is clear: Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil wants the government to be as he wishes and he still has the same monopolization mentality, as if nothing has changed.”
“Hariri for his part will not accept to give up the framework he has announced to the Lebanese and the world for the formation of a government with standards that are totally different than the previous ones,” the sources added.
Spare us your BS! You changed the election law, made a deal with the devil and now you complain?
Kizb is relying on the fruits from the Orange party to insist on the new technocratic government to be solidly supporting the Iranian program for Lebanon. To please the street kizb is saying that they also support Hariri's new governments foundation. This is not a new tactic but old as stalemate politics in Lebanon, the delay in government means a delay in law which suits Kizb and in turn the fruits in Lebanon.