Report: Hariri Didn't Hold Talks while Abroad, His Stance Unchanged

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who returns to Lebanon today, did not make any contacts from abroad with any of the Lebanese political parties regarding the stalled cabinet formation process, media reports said.

“Talk that the course will become clearer after (U.S. President-elect Joe) Biden assumes power on January 20 is childish,” informed sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.

As for the “real reason” that is delaying the government’s formation, the sources said: “The story is clear: Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil wants the government to be as he wishes and he still has the same monopolization mentality, as if nothing has changed.”

“Hariri for his part will not accept to give up the framework he has announced to the Lebanese and the world for the formation of a government with standards that are totally different than the previous ones,” the sources added.