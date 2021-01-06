Geagea Says GCC Reconciliation in Interest of All Arabs, Especially Lebanon

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Wednesday that “the Gulf reconciliation that happened at Al-UlA summit represents a gain for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and all Arab nations, especially Lebanon.”

In a statement, Geagea noted that “Lebanon used to resort to the Gulf states during its crises and they would always help it.”

“If today it is reeling under the burden of the major crisis that is engulfing it, that is because the Gulf nations are away from it due to the sabotage of Lebanon’s relations with them as a result of some known domestic Lebanese alignments,” Geagea added.

“If the current government in Lebanon was serious, it would have sought to pull the people from their current plight and would have rushed to restore the Lebanese-Gulf ties,” the LF leader went on to say, lamenting that his call will fall on deaf ears.