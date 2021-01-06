Al-Rahi Urges Aoun, Hariri to Hold 'Personal Reconciliation Meeting'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Wednesday called on President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to hold what he called a “personal reconciliation meeting.”
“I urge them to hold a contemplative meeting, a personal reconciliation meeting, a meeting responsible for pulling the country out of collapse, through the formation of a salvation government liberated from political and partisan bickering and quotas,” al-Rahi said in a sermon during a mass marking the Christian feast of Epiphany.
“I call on all the political forces concerned to facilitate this formation,” the patriarch added.
