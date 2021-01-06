Mobile version

Al-Rahi Urges Aoun, Hariri to Hold 'Personal Reconciliation Meeting'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 January 2021, 16:36
W460

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Wednesday called on President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to hold what he called a “personal reconciliation meeting.”

“I urge them to hold a contemplative meeting, a personal reconciliation meeting, a meeting responsible for pulling the country out of collapse, through the formation of a salvation government liberated from political and partisan bickering and quotas,” al-Rahi said in a sermon during a mass marking the Christian feast of Epiphany.

“I call on all the political forces concerned to facilitate this formation,” the patriarch added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb justice 06 January 2021, 16:50

Another useless speech by a useless politician

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 06 January 2021, 17:12

This guy has more luxury outfits than the Holy Pope of Rome. Shoo hayda!

Reply Report
Missing rami 06 January 2021, 17:41

C du signé mon cher! Comme il a pas eu la Maybach, il se défoule et passe son temps a commander des uniformes de toutes les couleurs. #JeSuisPatraque. Je pensais qu'ils avaient annulé le "Sunday Live"?

Reply Report
Missing kazan 06 January 2021, 18:46

I repeat, if you really mean what you say, then start a protest march, and in order to impress us ,please wear regular cassock .Otherwise you are like the others warlords, giving advice from their ivory tower.

Reply Report