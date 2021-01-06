European Powers Warn Iran Nuclear Move Carries 'Significant' Risks

Germany, France and Britain on Wednesday said they were "deeply concerned" about Iran's move to step up its uranium enrichment, warning of "very significant" risks.

"This action, which has no credible civil justification and carries very significant proliferation-related risks, is in clear violation of Iran's commitments," under the 2015 landmark nuclear deal agreed with world powers, the European trio said..

"We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20 percent without delay," they added.