U.S., Sudan Sign Accords on Normalizing Israel Ties
The United States and Sudan on Wednesday signed the "Abraham Accords" under which the mainly Arab Muslim country agreed to normalize ties with Israel, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said.
"We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity," the embassy said on Twitter.
"The agreement allows Sudan, Israel and other signers of the Abraham Accords to build mutual trust and increase cooperation in the region."
America cannot bribe and blackmail hated collaborators for long for Israel. The American Empire is falling.
One of these days, you bigjohn, is going to realise that all the Arab/Moslem states living in the 21st Century have realised the advantages of living in peace with Israel, and that Lebanon finds itself amongst the fanatic states who don't
see any advantage of modernism.
Phillipo little John belongs in a cave that is where he was born and will spend the rest of his days with his Iranian mentality. The world is moving on even the Palestinians have signed a peace treaty with Israel yet this uneducated kid thinks Iran has a chance in hell of becoming a civilized nation. The Iranian passport is at 111 in the world wide ranking behind most African nation including Sudan yet this child thinks that is good. Let him be as John Wayne once said the world is a hard place to be ...especially for fools.