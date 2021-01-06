U.S., Sudan Sign Accords on Normalizing Israel Ties

The United States and Sudan on Wednesday signed the "Abraham Accords" under which the mainly Arab Muslim country agreed to normalize ties with Israel, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said.

"We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity," the embassy said on Twitter.

"The agreement allows Sudan, Israel and other signers of the Abraham Accords to build mutual trust and increase cooperation in the region."