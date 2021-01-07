Russia Says 'Archaic' U.S. Electoral System Doesn't Meet Democratic Standards

Russia said Thursday that an "archaic" U.S. electoral system that does not meet democratic standards and the politicization of the media were to blame for American divisions and unrest in Washington.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was "an internal U.S. affair" but that blame rested with the U.S. system.

"The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle," Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

"This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States."