Facebook Bans Trump 'Indefinitely'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 January 2021, 18:14
Facebook banned President Donald Trump from the platform "indefinitely" due to the US leader's efforts to incite the violence in the U.S. capital this week, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote.

"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Thumb s.o.s 07 January 2021, 18:18

Twitter and Facebook are a threat to democracy. This is very serious.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 07 January 2021, 18:57

So they are supposed to enable a Charlatan who is inciting a coup by extreme right wing lunatics!

Thumb s.o.s 07 January 2021, 19:03

Are you denying that the gafam are a threat to democracy and to mankind ?

Thumb tric.bortugal 07 January 2021, 18:46

But 7bib papi jad nasralla has a facebook account. And a twitter account. So does hafez junior.

