Jumblat Advises Hariri to Quit
Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat called on PM-designate Saad Hariri to call off the government formation efforts, describing as “futile” any future meeting between President Michel Aoun and Hariri at Bkirki.
“Once again, I advise Hariri to step down and let them (the Hizbullah led camp) bring their desired PM whether he be Hassan Diab, Faisal Karami, or anyone else...it would be better for him and for us,” said Jumblat in televised remarks he made Thursday on MTV’s show Sar El Wa2et.
“Let the defiance team, that is the Free Patriotic Movement (of Aoun), stay at the forefront and behind it Hizbullah. Nothing is left (in Lebanon). We have become a missile platform,” said Jumblat, referring to the latest statements of an Iranian general about Lebanon.
“I call on Hariri to apologize and withdraw from his mission to form the government. My problem lies with Aoun and those standing behind him. We have to confirm Lebanon's principles of diversity, borders and truces. We are not a battlefield, otherwise Hariri cancels himself,” he added.
Jumblat stated that leader of the FPM and son-in-law of Aoun, MP Jebran Bassil, wants to get the blocking third in the new cabinet in case anything happens to the President.
The FPM “wants to rule through the blocking third in case anything happens to Aoun,” said Jumblat.
On his participation in the government, he said: “Let Hariri choose the name he wants, but he can not persuade me of his ability to make a change, I say that for his own sake.”
The PSP leader said he objects not to having his rival Druze figure, MP Talal Arslan, get the ministerial seat in the next cabinet. “Let us see if they can cancel us,” he stated.
...it would be better for him and for us,” said Jumblat in televised remarks he made Thursday on MTV’s show Sar El Wa2et.
And it would be better for Lebanon if you(warlords) all disappear
Yes quit!
Agree Jumby.. now, please also echo Geagea and call for Parliamentary Elections immediately..
Ask Berri and Aoun to quit
Have the same courage to step down and pressure all the current corrupt mafia thugs to do same!
صور جديدة لنصرالله من خطوبة حفيدته تهزّ مواقع التواصل
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/782056/صور-جديدة-لنصرالله-من-خطوبة-حفيدته-تهزّ-مواقع-التو
Obviously, the terrorist is hiding in Iran.
Jumblat you are neither a progressive or a socialist. You are a feudal warlord. There will never be elections again unless you have the same number of votes to every MP. The Lebanese Shiites will no longer accept the leader of the LF (Lebanese Fascists) to have more MP’s in the parliament than the largest party in parliament who received twice as many votes as the LF, but received less seats based on the last sectarian elections law.
I am LEBANESE dumb sectarian fascist
ur issue is internal xia. Amal gets half the xia seats but represents only 5 percent of xia. - whereas ha is 95 percent. Same with ministers. why ? because of bashar?
Little John, did you not forget to mention that WJ was the main cause for apartheid in Israel too ya ali?
Your kizb has all the power they can in lebanon and look what you have done to the country! we have no electricity, clean water or law and you want twice as many parliamentary members for what? So that the average lebanese begs on the street? is that your dream and iranian goal?
The country not able to pay their debts and at least the interest on debts is the fault of all Lebanese leaders. It is the fault of many Lebanese who over spent and the wealthy not paying taxes. For years middle class Lebanese had maids and nanny and wasted money on leisure instead of infrastructure. In America ONLY the wealthy have maids and nannies. But don’t worry, sooner or later the starving Americans who are waiting in food lines will have the same fate. America keep on increasingly drowning in debts and countries around the world are no longer going to invest in their debts.
WJ you need to simply step back and leave, you can no longer be in power or provide anything for the average Lebanese. The civil war is long gone and what we need now is not a Druze or Shi3a leader but a Lebanese leader to help all Lebanese not just a segment of the Lebanese.