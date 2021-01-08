Report: Robbery, Kidnap Attempt Leaves Two Dead in Zahle

Unidentified gunmen tried to rob and kidnap three people in the Zahle town of Ferzol in the Bekaa Governorate, which resulted in the killing of two individuals and injuring two others, media reports said Friday.

According to information, two people were killed in clashes that took place near a Lebanese army checkpoint on the Zahle road in Ferzol area, after a robbery gang lured 3 people from Hammana to Zahle with the aim of exchanging seven thousand US dollars.

The gang reportedly managed to persuade them to get into their vehicle.

Upon their arrival at the checkpoint, one of the kidnapped persons managed to take control of the steering wheel and swerved the car into the other side of the road colliding with two other vehicles.

One of the abductees managed to get out of the car, gunfire broke out with the kidnappers, killing two people and wounding two others, said the reports.

The Army Command announced later that the Intelligence Directorate thwarted an attempt to kidnap three individuals in Ferzol, and arrested two kidnappers.