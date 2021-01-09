Abdel Samad Asks Media Outlets to Intensify Virus Awareness

Caretaker Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad on Saturday called on all media outlets to intensify national awareness against the dangers of coronavirus amid an uncontrollable spike in cases hitting 5440 on Friday.

Abdel Samad said television broadcast better include news reports, interviews, tips, and awareness films that were distributed for the purpose of raising more awareness and limiting the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the National News Agency reported.

The minister recommended that awareness campaigns focus on the development of coronavirus cases and infection risks, public safety measures and prevention methods, in addition to procedures followed with travelers and those coming to Lebanon, in addition to the importance of mandatory quarantine.

She also called for updating the State-run televisions, Tele Liban, and its social media sites with the latest developments and information related to the virus.