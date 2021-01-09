Hizbullah Denounces US Sanctions on Iraqi Official

Hizbullah on Saturday denounced the US sanctions imposed on the leader of Iraqi paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces Faleh Fayyadh.

In a statement issued by the party, it said Hizbullah “condemns and denounces this American move against Faleh Fayyad and what he represents. We consider it a badge of honor on his chest to be added to his rich jihadist history in confronting terrorism and atonement.”

On Friday, the US Treasury said Faleh Fayyadh, head of the state-sponsored network of pro-Iran fighters, was responsible for brutal attacks on protesters in October 2019.

The Treasury said Fayyadh was connected to “serious human rights abuse,”and slapped sanctions against him.

“By directing and supervising the murder of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators, Iran-aligned militants and politicians such as Faleh Fayyadh have been waging a violent campaign against Iraqi democracy and civil society,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The PMF -- Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic -- has close ties to Tehran but is overseen by the Iraqi government, with Fayyadh its chairman and top commander.