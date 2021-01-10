Aoun Calls Emergency Higher Defense Council Meeting

President Michel Aoun on Sunday called for an emergency meeting for the country’s Higher Defense Council.

A statement issued by the Presidency said the extraordinary meeting will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm to discuss the health situation in the country and the circumstances of the medical sector.

Lebanon had on Saturday registered a new staggering tally of 5,414 coronavirus cases while 5,440 cases were recorded on Friday.

The high tallies come in the beginning of a 25-day lockdown aimed at reining in a major spike in virus cases in the wake of the holiday season, in which tens of thousands of visitors flew into the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year's.

First responders in the country hit by a severe economic crisis say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are now reporting near-full occupancy in beds and intensive care units.

Lebanon saw new infections begin to increase during the summer, following a massive explosion in Beirut's port in August that shook the city and its heath sector, killing over 200 people and injuring around 6,500. August's numbers increased by over 300% from July as a result and have been climbing since.