Aoun Calls Emergency Higher Defense Council Meeting
President Michel Aoun on Sunday called for an emergency meeting for the country’s Higher Defense Council.
A statement issued by the Presidency said the extraordinary meeting will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm to discuss the health situation in the country and the circumstances of the medical sector.
Lebanon had on Saturday registered a new staggering tally of 5,414 coronavirus cases while 5,440 cases were recorded on Friday.
The high tallies come in the beginning of a 25-day lockdown aimed at reining in a major spike in virus cases in the wake of the holiday season, in which tens of thousands of visitors flew into the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year's.
First responders in the country hit by a severe economic crisis say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are now reporting near-full occupancy in beds and intensive care units.
Lebanon saw new infections begin to increase during the summer, following a massive explosion in Beirut's port in August that shook the city and its heath sector, killing over 200 people and injuring around 6,500. August's numbers increased by over 300% from July as a result and have been climbing since.
Lebanese government must IMMEDIATELY:
1. Impose a full general lockdown for 12 weeks. No leaving home unless for emergency, grocery/food purchase or 20 minutes of walking excersize. Must always wear masks outdoors, must social distance from others no less than 1.8mtrs minimum between any people.
2. Borders hard lockdown. All persons entering Leb must enter army controlled 15 day quaranteen period with 3 covid tests before being let out. 3 or 4 hotels need to be allocated specifically for quaranteen and all cleaners and transport workers must get daily covid tests. This includes international flight crews. At hospitals all doctors and workers must be tested daily. Any positive results will need quaranteen for 15 days from the day of positive result.
3. All covid tests must be totally free and masks should be issued free to everyone and everyone in Lebanon should do the test immediately. If possible there should be drive thru car tests. UK strain must be tested for in genome sequencing as part of each covid test because the UK strain is 70+% more contagious.
4. Contact tracing must be established by government. Further all people entering any shop or business must sign into a government controlled online database to keep track of peoples movements incase of outbreak.
5. Food and medicine vouchers should be given for all lebanese citizens free for 12 weeks to support them during lockdown because there will be no income. Enough to keep people alive.
6. Intense media education and information discrimination to population.
7. Vaccine consideration for sourcing is only after 2 years. Control and eliminate the virus first. Get the economy back on track by eliminating the virus first.
8. For every day this plan is delayed it will mean 2 additional weeks of total lockdown!
9. This is all based on 100% scientific fact.
Let's do this to eliminate corona before corona eliminates lebanon. All these must be done in order for it to work no shortcuts.