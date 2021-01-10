Jumblat: Amid Corona Invasion, Political Debate Has No Value

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday noted that “amid the corona invasion” of Lebanon, “political debate no longer has any value or meaning.”

“Some of us gets excited or drowns in local affairs while every day it becomes evident that we are going around in a vicious cycle,” Jumblat tweeted.

“The human is threatened in his existence and this issue requires awareness, away from instinctive anthems that we strongly condemn and which contradict with human values and solidarity,” Jumblat added, apparently referring to sectarian and paramilitary anthems posted on social media by Druze activists in recent days.

One of the videos shows military vehicles raising the flags of Jumblat’s Progressive Socialist Party.

“The pandemic will spare no one,” Jumblat warned.

His tweet came five minutes after Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil delivered a fiery televised speech in which he hurled outright and veiled jabs at Jumblat and other political rivals.