Strong Lebanon Bloc Calls on Hariri to 'Resume His Work ASAP'

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to “resume his work as soon as possible.”

“The bloc is awaiting the PM-designate to communicate with the President to form a government that respects the unity of standards,” said Strong Lebanon in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

It added that the new government must be “reformist and productive in its ministers and program.”

“Accordingly, the bloc calls on the PM-designate to resume his work as soon as possible, away from any influences and in conformity with the sovereign Lebanese decision and the utmost need for the formation of a salvation government,” it urged.