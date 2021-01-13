Mobile version

Hizbullah Positions among Targets of Israeli Raids in Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 January 2021, 14:41
Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions, including those of Hizbullah, in eastern Syria killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 allied fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Boukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

The overnight raids killed nine Syrian soldiers and 31 foreign militia fighters whose nationalities were not immediately known, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

They wounded at least 37 others.

Paramilitaries belonging to the Lebanese Hizbullah movement and the Fatimid Brigade, which is made up of pro-Iranian Afghan fighters, operate in the region, the Observatory said.

Thumb warrior 13 January 2021, 08:34

What great news!

Thumb janoubi 13 January 2021, 08:35

Expecting a response by hezbollah in the 'heart of occupied Palestine' anytime now!

14 May 2018, 17:56
Nassrallah revealed that Israel was warned via a foreign state that “the next response would be in the heart of occupied Palestine".
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/246151-nasrallah-says-golan-attack-tells-israel-its-raids-won-t-go-unpunished

Thumb _citizen_ 13 January 2021, 13:35

lol

Thumb ansarullah 13 January 2021, 08:39

Ya Nassrallah Ya Habeeb , Oudrob Oudrob Tal Abib

“منشان الله يا سيد يالا”
Shia Shia Shia !!!
«شيعة، شيعة، شيعة”

Missing phillipo 13 January 2021, 11:02

No a chance in Hell

Thumb tric.bortugal 13 January 2021, 16:14

Ya natenyaho ya 7bib, odrob odrob ibn zbeib! Shea Shea Shea!!!

Thumb justice 13 January 2021, 11:06

Best bit of news for the week!

Thumb galaxy 13 January 2021, 12:00

"Hizbullah Fighters Killed in Israeli Raids"

Oh how these words bring joy to my heart!

Thumb ashtah 13 January 2021, 16:40

بعد سنوات من شتمه دول الخليج، اعلن رئيس حزب التوحيد الوزير السابق وئام وهاب الى انه “اخد لقاح كورونا في الامارات”، موضحا بانه اخذ اللقاح في الفندق بعد ان طلبته بساعة واحدة فقط.

Thumb tric.bortugal 13 January 2021, 16:52

joke on him. that wasn’t a vaccine he got !

Thumb tric.bortugal 13 January 2021, 17:08

Aoun nephews caught in Windsor Canada dealing hasish. Ya Ashraf el Nass !

