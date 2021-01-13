Berri Schedules Session for Passing Covid-19 Vaccines Bill
Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday scheduled a parliament session for Friday aimed at “studying the urgent draft law for regulating the novel use of medical products to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” the National News Agency said.
Parliament's health committee has prepared a draft law to allow for importing coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech.
The law, expected to be passed by parliament on Friday, aims to reassure international companies that they will not be responsible in case of side effects for the vaccines.
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan had said the first batch of vaccines is expected in February.
How can Lebanon change the law in order to allow Pfizer and Moderna vaccines when they are controlled by Jewish and Israeli interests.
Lebanon has a specific law against this.
Interesting to see that this urgency brings the parliament together. Other urgencies are pending ...
Also interesting to note that this draft law seems to protect the vaccine producing companies (only one?) from any legal action in case people who are vaccinated with the product may show any side effects. In understand that the EU included in their agreement with the same companies the opposite, requesting company responsibility - not exemption. A parliament that truly serves the best interests of its people.