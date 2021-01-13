Berri Schedules Session for Passing Covid-19 Vaccines Bill

Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday scheduled a parliament session for Friday aimed at “studying the urgent draft law for regulating the novel use of medical products to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” the National News Agency said.

Parliament's health committee has prepared a draft law to allow for importing coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The law, expected to be passed by parliament on Friday, aims to reassure international companies that they will not be responsible in case of side effects for the vaccines.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan had said the first batch of vaccines is expected in February.