Pompeo Tweets Photo of Bassil, Stresses Support for Lebanese People

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted on his Twitter account, a picture of Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil bearing the phrase "punished", as part of a series of tweets in which he addressed his country's "support" for the Lebanese people.

“Not just talk, @StateDept designated former FM Jebran Bassil for his corrupt activities,” Pompeo’s caption read under the picture.

Pompeo re-posted a link to the US State Department's decision on sanctions against Bassil.

High-ranking diplomatic circles operating in Washington reportedly saw Pompeo's tweet, "an official recognition that the sanctions against Bassil are political par excellence,” according to al-Joumhouria daily.

“The US sanctions against Bassil aim to pressure him into changing his policy in general, and refrain from demanding the return of the displaced, in addition to changing his stance rejecting resettlement,” added the daily.

In November 2020, the US Treasury announced sanctions against high-ranking Christian ally of Hizbullah, Bassil, accusing him of corruption involving billions of dollars that has left the economy in a shambles.

(https://go.usa.gov/xA89e)