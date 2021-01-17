Plane Carrying Kremlin Foe Navalny Leaves Berlin for Moscow

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who has spent five months in Berlin recovering from a poisoning attack, was on a plane headed for Moscow on Sunday, AFP journalists on board reported.

Navalny's flight on budget airline Pobeda took off from Berlin's BER airport at 1417 GMT. Navalny risks being arrested on arrival, but he told reporters on board that he was "an innocent person."

The plane is scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport around 7:20 pm (1620 GMT).