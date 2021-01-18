Report: France Urges Saudi Arabia to Prevent Lebanon’s Collapse
A phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman broke the political stalemate in the problematic Lebanese file, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Monday.
The daily said it obtained information from sources following up on the Lebanese file, that “Macron had contacted Salman on Saturday, wishing he provides help for Lebanon to prevent its collapse.”
But they added that the Saudi stance showed "no enthusiasm" in that regard, saying that “the Saudi position remains unchanged."
Saudi Arabia believes "the Lebanese should pick their choices better. Support can not be provided for those who choose to share governance with Hizbullah and Iran. Saudi Arabia will not help those who pursue an alliance with those who fight it and seek to destabilize it," the sources concluded.
