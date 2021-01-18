Berri: Lebanon Enduring an Undeclared Blockade

Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday said Lebanon is enduring an “undeclared blockade” as a result of its commitment to its principles, stressing that the country will never relinquish its oil and gas rights.

“Lebanon is under an undeclared blockade as the result of its commitment to its principles, resistance and sovereign rights,” said Berri in online remarks at the opening session of the International Conference on Supporting the Palestinian Intifada hosted by Iran.

“Allow me in this urgency to renew from Lebanon, which is suffering at present from the most serious political, economic, financial, living and health crisis in its history, and an undeclared blockade,” to pressure it into “abandoning its commitments towards the Palestinian cause,” said Berri.

The Speaker stressed that Lebanon will not relinquish its rights in its oil and gas wealth, despite the pressures.