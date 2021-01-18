Akar Urges End to Israeli Violations in Talks with UNIFIL Chief

Caretaker Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar on Monday held talks in Yarze with UNIFIL chief Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col.

During the meeting, Akar denounced “the abduction of Lebanese shepherd Hassan Zahra and the continuous Israeli violations against Lebanon,” her press office said.

She also stressed the need to “halt the repeated aggression and violations by the Israeli enemy and Lebanon’s rejection of any infringement on its territorial, maritime and aerial sovereignty.”

“The Israeli side must implement the international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701 with all its stipulations,” Akar told Del Col, while lauding “the efforts that UNIFIL has been exerting in coordination and cooperation with the Lebanese Army to address these issues.”

Separately, Akar and Del Col discussed the issue of the coronavirus crisis and “the possibility that nations taking part in the UNIFIL force offer medical assistance to the residents of the South for precaution against this pandemic.”