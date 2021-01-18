Rebels Kill Two Peacekeepers in C. Africa

Rebels killed two peacekeepers in the Central African Republic on Monday, the U.N. mission MINUSCA said, hours after the country's top court confirmed that President Faustin Archange Touadera had won re-election.

"A Gabonese and a Moroccan (peacekeeper) were killed... following an ambush on their convoy by elements of the coalition of armed groups," MINUSCA said in a statement, referring to a newly formed rebel alliance that mounted an attempted coup ahead of the December 27 election in the violence-wracked country.