Lebanon Receives Swiss Request for Cooperation on Salameh’s Fund Transfers, Najm Says

Caretaker Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm announced on Tuesday that she had received a request from judicial authorities in Switzerland to cooperate on an inquiry into financial transfers made by the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, media reports said.

Najm added that she “haa submitted the request to the Public Prosecutor to take the necessary measures.”

Salameh said he would look into the report.

According to a government official, Swiss authorities had opened an investigation into transfers by Salameh.