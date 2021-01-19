Aoun Calls Higher Defense Council for Urgent Meeting

President Michel Aoun called the Higher Defense Council for an “urgent” meeting on January 21 at Baabda Presidential Palace.

According to reports, the meeting will likely discuss an extension of a ten-day total lockdown that came into effect last week Thursday.

Lebanon on Monday reported 53 new coronavirus deaths, a new record high daily death toll for the small country.

It also registered 3,144 new virus cases in a 24-period, the Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities raise the overall death toll to 1,959.