Diab Pushes for Govt. Formation in Talks with Aoun, Berri, Hariri

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab held separate meetings Tuesday with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and PM-designate Saad Hariri in an initiative aimed at facilitating the formation of the new government.

“I discussed the situations with President Aoun, especially the governmental file, and I sensed high readiness to reactivate the cabinet formation process,” Diab said after meeting Aoun in Baabda.

“There will be a meeting between President Aoun and PM-designate Hariri at the time they find appropriate,” he added.

Diab had earlier held a 90-minute meeting with Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

“Speaker Berri expressed readiness to help, as he has always done, in order to resolve the few remaining obstacles that are delaying the government’s formation,” Diab said after the talks.

“The meeting was good and special and there will be follow-up,” he added.

Asked whether a new government will be formed soon, Diab said: “We are seeking this and white hands are always present.”

“We must capitalize on the positivities, which are plenty, to see how we can iron out some of the remaining hurdles,” the caretaker PM added.

And speaking earlier in the day after talks with Hariri, Diab said “the country is in dire need for political accord among all the relevant sides.”

“I agreed with PM-designate Hariri that the priority is for forming a government as soon as possible to address the repercussions and impact of these successive crises that have rocked Lebanon and negatively affected Lebanon and the Lebanese,” he added.

“The PM-designate expressed high readiness and openness to consult with all sides over this issue,” Diab revealed.