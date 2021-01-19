Blinken Says U.S. to Seek 'Longer and Stronger' Deal with Iran

The U.S. will come back into a nuclear accord with Iran if it returns to compliance, and Washington will eventually seek a stronger deal of greater duration, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden "believes that if Iran comes back into compliance, we would too," Blinken told his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"But we would use that as a platform with our allies and partners, who would once again be on the same side with us, to seek a longer and stronger agreement," he said.