German President 'Greatly Relieved' at US Change of Power
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed relief that Joe Biden was replacing Donald Trump as US president on Wednesday, calling it a "good day for democracy".
"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," the head of state said.
"I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."
Of course you do, During Trump administration you had no control of the USA Now the store is open for looting!!!! TRump puts you in your places....... Biden you can easily control and manipulate as you please......
ditto. Europeans are guaranteed minimum of one month vacation in their contract . US? Zero vacation. How can they afford ? Cause Europe and those darn canucks spent zero dollars on defense and expect yankees to defend them. Trump wanted to put an end to that. Most People are stupid.Except for u and I.