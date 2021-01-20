Zarif: Trump, Pompeo & Co. Relegated to the Dustbin of History

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday expressed relief over the departure of Donald Trump from the White House.

"Trump, (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace," Zarif said in a tweet after Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

He added that the memories of their "crimes against humanity," including the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last year and sanctions against Iran, "will shine on."

"Perhaps new folks in DC have learned," he added.