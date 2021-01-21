Aoun Congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. Election Win

President Michel Aoun congratulated Joe Biden on Thursday for winning the US election over incumbent President Donald Trump.

“I look forward to working with your Excellency within a framework of mutual understanding and respect, while adhering to the basic values of truth, integrity, justice, freedom, and democracy that we share with the friendly American people, many of which you referred to in your presidential speech after your swearing in,” said Aoun in a cable to Biden.

Biden was inaugurated in Washington Wednesday succeeding incumbent President Donald Trump.