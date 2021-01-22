Report: Rahi Pursues Govt. Endeavors to Ease Formation

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi continues to put in efforts to ease three-months-old obstacles hampering the formation of the government due to differences between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported Friday.

The two are divided over the number of ministerial seats in the new cabinet, over the unity of standards, and over the party entitled to name the future ministers.

On Thursday, Rahi met with Adviser to Aoun, ex-minister Salim Jreissati as part of his endeavors to accelerate the line-up of a new government. But no progress mentioned was recorded, according to the daily.

The formation of a government is much-needed in Lebanon to implement reforms in order to unlock foreign aid for the crisis-hit country grappling with multiple crises including an unprecedented economic crisis.

After its weekly meeting, Hizbullah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc considered “the crisis in Lebanon requires the formation of a government as soon as possible.”

“The circumstances are pressing and the possibility is available to form a government, especially if steps are taken to round the corners,” they said.

In light of the complications preventing the formation, member of the Strong Republic bloc of the Lebanese Forces, MP Ziad Hawat, urged Hariri to “display to the Lebanese people the format he had presented to the President,” and also urged Aoun to explain to the public the reasons that made him reject that format.

“Since day one of his designation, we told Hariri they will not let him form a government of experts,” said Hawwat.

“Rotation in portfolios must include all sects. The idea of forming a government of experts was broken when the Shiite community refused the principle of rotation,” added Hawat.