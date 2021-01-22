Qabalan: Traitor is that Who Leaves the Country to Fatal Vacuum

Grand Jaafarite Shiite Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan described as “traitor” the officials who leave the country to its deadly governmental vacuum, while the Lebanese drench down into poverty.

“Traitor is that who leaves the country to deadly vacuum, traitor is that who bargains on the hunger of Lebanese, traitor is that who invests in foreign blockade suffocating the Lebanese, traitor is that who uses the dollar exchange game and monopolizes the markets, traitor is that who contributes to the country’s bankruptcy,” said Qabalan during the Friday prayers.

“Delusional are those who believe that starving the people grant them power to turn the table. History shall hold them accountable,” added Qabalan.

The formation of a much-needed government has stalled in Lebanon since the designation of PM-designate Saad Hariri in October.

President Michel Aoun and PM-designate still can not agree on a government format of experts to begin a reform process of steering the country out of multiple crises, including a crippling economic crisis.

Addressing the political class, Qabalan stated that “Lebanon has changed drastically. The country is now in another mold, we do not want to be pushed into chaos, but it is unacceptable that you be satiated and safe while the people starve and get baffled. Political change must be based on national unity.”