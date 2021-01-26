Lebanon to Launch Registration Platform to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Lebanon will launch a registration platform on Tuesday to help people get COVID-19 vaccines starting with priority registration for healthcare workers, amid a continued surge in virus cases.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan resumed activity at the ministry in preparation for the vaccination phase, after being discharged last week from hospital following several days of treatment from Covid-19, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat said.

He held expanded meetings with representatives of trade unions concerned in the health and medical sectors, and with civil and military representatives to regulate the process.

Hassan stressed in a statement on Monday that “the plan to manage the vaccination file will be announced (Tuesday) and will constitute a pivotal stage that depends on transparency and justice to confront the outbreak of the virus in Lebanon.”

He added that vaccination centers will be identified within a clear-cut plan to ensure fair distribution of the vaccine in the capital as well as in all governorates.

Lebanon witnessed a sharp surge in virus cases following the holidays.

“The daily number of Covid patients in ICU increased by 163(21.7%), while the ICU bed capacity increased by 129(15.4%), with patients in the intensive care units increasing to 163,” Firas Abiad, director general of the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital had said.

He also warned that easing the lockdown measures too soon risks losing any benefit that was achieved.