Lebanon Sees New Record High Covid Death Toll

Lebanon on Tuesday announced a new record high daily toll of 73 coronavirus deaths,.

It also recorded 3,505 fresh virus cases in a 24-period, the Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities raise the overall death toll to 2,477.

The fresh cases meanwhile take the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 285,754 cases -- among them 3,747 cases detected among arriving travelers and 168,749 recoveries.

Lebanon has imposed a round-the-clock curfew nationwide since January 14, barred non-essential workers from leaving their homes and restricted grocery shopping to deliveries.

The drastic measures came after daily Covid cases suddenly shot up following gatherings during the holiday season, overwhelming hospitals.