Mobile version

31 Soldiers Injured in Tripoli Clashes, Army Says

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 January 2021, 13:31
W460

The Lebanese army said on Wednesday that 31 troops were injured in overnight clashes in the northern city of Tripoli with demonstrators angered by a coronavirus lockdown.

The army said it arrested five people alleged to have "vandalised public and private property, incited riots and attacked security forces".

The Red Cross said dozens were injured in the clashes, but it was not immediately clear how many soldiers were included in the Red Cross toll.

At least nine of the injured were treated in hospital following rolling scuffles, said the Red Cross.

Protesters lobbed molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones at security forces who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

SourceNaharnetAgence France Presse
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb blablab 27 January 2021, 14:53

seems the Chinese have a solution for SOS https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/en-chine-le-test-covid-anal-est-juge-plus-fiable-mais-ne-sera-pas-generalise_fr_60114d89c5b61cb9534fee54

he will enjoy it from now on

Reply Report