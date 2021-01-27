31 Soldiers Injured in Tripoli Clashes, Army Says

The Lebanese army said on Wednesday that 31 troops were injured in overnight clashes in the northern city of Tripoli with demonstrators angered by a coronavirus lockdown.

The army said it arrested five people alleged to have "vandalised public and private property, incited riots and attacked security forces".

The Red Cross said dozens were injured in the clashes, but it was not immediately clear how many soldiers were included in the Red Cross toll.

At least nine of the injured were treated in hospital following rolling scuffles, said the Red Cross.

Protesters lobbed molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones at security forces who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.