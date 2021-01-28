Report: Ibrahim Meets Bassil in Laqlouq

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim reportedly held separate meetings on the government impasse with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM-designate Saad Hariri, and with FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil, al-Akhbar daily said on Thursday.

During his meeting with Bassil at the latter’s winter residence in Laqlouq, Ibrahim discussed the possibility of resuming stalled efforts to form a government, on the basis of an equation of concessions related to the justice and interior ministry portfolios, “well-informed” sources told the daily.

They added that Ibrahim suggested the allocation of the justice portfolio as part of Hariri’s share, and the allocation of the interior portfolio as part of the President’s share, provided it gets the acceptance of both teams, otherwise they have the right to veto the names.

According to the sources, Ibrahim’s mission hit Bassil’s “obstinacy,” and that he asked Ibrahim to discuss the matter with the President.

Also, “Speaker Nabih Berri has suggested that the two sides consult on naming the figures,” according to the sources.

“Conflict between the two teams is not limited to the distribution of portfolios, but also to the number of seats allocated for each party. Aoun insists on getting 6+1 cabinet seats while Hariri insists on 5+1 as a President share,” they concluded.